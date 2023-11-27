The GBP strengthened modesty over the past week against both the EUR and USD. Economists at MUFG Bank analyze Sterling’s outlook.
BoE rate cut expectations have been pared back supporting GBP
Fears over more persistent inflation risks in the UK encouraging rate market to price in more gradual dovish BoE policy shift.
The developments should help to provide more support for the GBP in the near-term in so far as short-term yield spreads are moving back in favour of the UK. However, we remain sceptical that the recent upward adjustment for UK rates will be sustained.
The GBP could strengthen further in the near-term against EUR and USD, but the gains are built on shaky foundations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from near 1.0960, retains the 1.0900 mark
EUR/USD retreated to 1.0925 and is slowly moving towards 1.0950 on a quiet Monday, supported by a weaker US Dollar. ECB President Lagarde's remarks offered no surprises. The key figures to watch this week will be Eurozone CPI and US Core PCE.
GBP/USD holds near fresh two-month highs above 1.2600
GBP/USD is holding higher ground near a fresh two-month high of 1.2644 after the American opening. The pair received upward support from the hawkish BoE commentary and a broadly weaker US Dollar. The poor performance of stocks limits the advance.
Gold hovers above $2,010 on weaker US Dollar
Gold price maintains its position above $2,010 per troy ounce during the European session on Monday. The US Dollar's weakness, fueled by increasing speculation that the Fed has concluded its interest rate hikes, has proven advantageous for the yellow metal.
Week ahead: Bitcoin’s bull trend in question as spot ETF momentum fades
This week will be crucial in determining Bitcoin’s directional bias since some traders suggest the possibility of a continued run-up while others hint at a potential reversal to $35,000 or lower. Regardless, investors need to watch out for these events in the coming week.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index moves sideways on Monday following four weeks of gains
The S&P 500 index opened lower on Monday following four weeks of gains. The index has gained 10.7% over the course of these previous four weeks, and last week it proved to be the fastest reversal out of a correction since the 1970s, according to data from Dow Jones.