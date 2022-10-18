- The pound treads water at 1.5600 after rejection at 1.5700.
- The GBP loses momentum on Tuesday.
- Lower oil prices have weighed on the Canadian Dollar's demand.
The pound has been trading back and forth, both sides of 1.5600 on Tuesday, after Monday’s rejection from the 2, 1/2-month highs at 1.5700. The pair, however, remains steady above 1.5500 after having bounced from 1.5100 last week.
Sterling loses traction on Tuesday
The cable lost momentum on Tuesday following a sharp rally on Monday after the new UK finance minister, Jeremy Hunt announced that he will scrap most of the aspects of the tax cuts plan presented by his predecessor last month. The British Government’s U-turn has dampened hopes of an aggressive rate hike by the Bank of England, which has undermined GBP’s upside momentum.
Furthermore, the pound saw some positive price action after the Financial Times suggested earlier today that the Bank of England might be considering delaying the start of its quantitative tightening (QT). The report was denied by the bank later on, which sent the GBP lower again.
On the other end, the lower oil prices have kept CAD bulls subdued. WTI oil plunged 4% on Tuesday, weighed by global recession fears and increased selling pressure on the commodity-linked loonie.
GBP/CAD: capped below resistance at 1.5625
From a technical perspective, the pair’s recovery is facing resistance at 1.5625 (October 13, and 14 highs) which is closing the path toward the October 17 high at 1.5705. Above here, the next target would be the August 2 high at 1.5770.
On the downside the pair remains contained above 1.5500 (session low) with a next potential support area at the 100-day SMA, currently around 1.5445 ahead of the 50-day SMA at 1.5260.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.5565
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.5574
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.5234
|Daily SMA50
|1.5273
|Daily SMA100
|1.5465
|Daily SMA200
|1.6046
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.5709
|Previous Daily Low
|1.5518
|Previous Weekly High
|1.5637
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4983
|Previous Monthly High
|1.5475
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.4043
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.5591
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.5636
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.5492
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.541
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.5301
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.5683
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.5791
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.5874
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
