GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Justifies bearish spinning top below 1.70, UK Retail Sales eyed

- GBP/CAD extends pullback from 50-day EMA towards previous resistance line.
- Bullish MACD signals test further weakness, 200-day EMA and late-September levels challenge buyers.
- UK Retail Sales are likely to reverse previous contraction on MoM, which could fuel BOE rate hike concerns.
- GBP/USD awaits Brexit talks, UK Retail Sales as bulls battle 1.3500 hurdle
GBP/CAD remains on the back foot, mildly offered around 1.6990 during early Friday.
The cross-currency pair refreshed monthly high the previous day before stepping back from the 50-day EMA. In doing so, a bearish spinning top candlestick could be observed on the daily timeframe, suggesting further weakness of the quote.
However, a seven-week-old previous resistance line near 1.6970 restricts immediate declines of the pair.
Also acting as a downside filter is October’s low close to 1.6890, a break of which will direct the quote towards the yearly bottom surrounding 1.6720.
Alternatively, a daily closing past 50-day EMA, around 1.7040, will need validation from 1.7090 level to aim for the 1.7190-7200 resistance area including 200-day EMA and multiple tops marked during late September and October-start.
Should the GBP/CAD bulls remain dominant beyond 1.7200, late August month’s lows near 1.7275 will be in focus.
GBP/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.6994
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.7009
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.6916
|Daily SMA50
|1.7096
|Daily SMA100
|1.7224
|Daily SMA200
|1.7256
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.7049
|Previous Daily Low
|1.6968
|Previous Weekly High
|1.6915
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.6722
|Previous Monthly High
|1.7196
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.6891
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.6999
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.7018
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.6968
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.6927
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.6887
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.7049
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.7131
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
