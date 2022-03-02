GBP/CAD Price Analysis: A delve into the unknown, but 1.6950/00 is key resistance, bears eye 1.6830/40s

- GBP/CAD bears are beating down the gates towards a test of territories below 1.69 the figure.
- The hourly chart is in consolidation and the bears will need to commit to 1.6950/00 or face a prolonged daily correction.
As per the prior analysis from Tuesday's Asian session, GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bears are moving in to target 1.69 the figure, the pair has reached the target area, but according to the longer-term time frames, this move may have only just started.
GBP/CAD prior analysis
''On the hourly chart, the price is reaching up into the 61.8% golden ratio territory. Should this hold as resistance, then the focus will be on the downside for a test and break of the lows for the sessions ahead. A break below 1.69 the figure opens risk to the 1.6830s daily target as illustrated above.''
''The price has stalled at the forecasted area near the 61.8% ratio and is now starting to form a bearish bias on the hourly time frame.''
GBP/CAD live market
As illustrated, the price reached the target area and has since started to correct. The correction has been volatile but so long as bears hold the fort around the neckline of the M-formation, pressures would be expected to mount leading to a downside continuation.
With that being said, the price is making a strong advance towards the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level having broken the 50% mean reversion level at 1.6920. 1.6920 could act as a firm support. This could potentially lead to some further consolidation above it for the sessions ahead before a potential downside continuation.
GBP/CAD daily chart
GBP/CAD is known for its lengthy trends of between 550 and 650 pips before there is any meaningful correction. The current daily trend is around 490 so far. Could there be more to go still? The hourly thesis illustrated above are based on the potential for more given the strength and momentum of this bullish impulse that has smashed through 1.7025 was regarded as a potentially strong level of support. 1.6940/50s were next as prior daily wick lows. These too have been left for dust. Ib bears commit to the trend, this could go quite a way further with 1.6840/30 eyed. In such a move, this would put the impulse on par with recent trends in terms of pips.
GBP/USD H4 chart
The cable chart is bearish, at least from this resistance and top the neckline of the W-formation that meets the 50% mean reversion level in the 1.3330s. This would be expected to weigh on GBP/CAD. Combining that with higher oil prices and commodities in general, GBP/CAD's path of least resistance can still be lower.
GBP/CAD daily chart
On the other hand, if the bulls manage to overcome 1.6950 and then 1.7000, in this hourly correction, there could be a significant correction on the daily charts to follow:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
