GBP: Bank of England uncertainty with disinflation trend – UBS

UBS economist Paul Donovan highlights uncertainty around the Bank of England meeting, contrasting it with a more predictable ECB. He explains that quirks in data collection distorted December inflation, but underlying UK inflation is expected to trend lower. This should permit interest rate cuts later in 2026, although UBS does not expect the Bank of England to ease policy immediately.

