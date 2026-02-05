Dow Jones futures fall due to renewed selling in tech

Dow Jones futures slip 0.05% to around 49,560 during Thursday’s European session ahead of the US regular opening as investors rotated out of technology and into more reasonably valued sectors. The Dow Jones index gained 0.67% on Wednesday's regular hours.

However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rise 0.14% and 0.37%, respectively, to near 6,910 and 25,090, as dip buyers emerged following two days of heavy selling in tech shares and investors assessed fresh earnings. In Wednesday’s cash session, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined 0.51% and 1.51%, weighed down by software stocks amid concerns that AI could disrupt existing business models.

During extended hours, Alphabet fell 0.41% after signaling a sharp rise in AI spending this year, while the outlook lifted AI-related stocks such as Nvidia, up 1.9%, and Broadcom, which jumped 6.5%.

US stocks came under pressure amid hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) signals and shifting geopolitical sentiment. Fed Governor Lisa Cook said she would not support further rate cuts without clearer evidence that inflation is easing, highlighting concerns over stalled disinflation rather than labor market weakness. Investors also assessed the implications of Kevin Warsh’s nomination as Fed chair, noting his preference for a smaller balance sheet and a less aggressive approach to easing.

Market sentiment briefly turned cautious after media reports suggested US–Iran talks could collapse, but officials from both sides later confirmed discussions would proceed as scheduled, despite an unresolved agenda.