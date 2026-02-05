GBP: Uncertain rate cut timing – Societe Generale

Societe Generale's report provides insights on the British Pound (GBP) as the BoE's next rate cut timing remains uncertain. It suggests that the statement from the BoE will likely reiterate that inflation is projected to fall back towards the target more quickly in the near term. The report also notes the significance of the MPC vote and its implications for future policy direction.

BoE's rate cut outlook

"The exact timing of the next rate cut remains uncertain (SG call April) and a 7-2 MPC vote today would not make us much wiser."

"The statement will most likely repeat that 'inflation is projected to fall back towards target more quickly in the near term' and 'Bank Rate is likely to continue on a gradual downward path.'"

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)