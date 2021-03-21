Gaps on the USD/TRY are expected in today's open following the news that President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly sacked Turkey's central bank chief on Saturday.

A sharp interest rate hike to head off inflation was unwelcomed and Tayyip has thus replaced the former chief with a former ruling party lawmaker and critic of tight monetary policy.

It was the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has ousted a bank governor.

The shock removal, announced in the early hours of Saturday, has come after the bank hiked rates by a greater-than-expected 200 points on Thursday in a "front-loaded" move designed to curb inflation, currently around 16%, and support the currency.