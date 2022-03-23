- GameStop stock surged over 30% on Tuesday.
- AMC stock is also on a high as it spikes 15%.
- GME stock ramps up on Wednesday as Ryan Chone steps in.
GameStop stock (GME) rallied an impressive 30% on Tuesday as retail investors piled back into some of their old favorites. AMC for example closed up 15%, and other meme and retail favorites also performed strongly. This move into risk assets has been set in motion by a strong Fed statement last week when Chairman Powell said the US economy was strong enough to withstand rate hikes and he saw continued strength in economic growth and employment. Investors seem to believe in the Goldilocks scenario painted by the Fed – that of a soft landing and control of inflation. A quick look back through history predicts this is highly unlikely. Inflation is usually not brought under control by rate hikes but by recessions. Nevertheless, we must trade what we see, and for now risk assets are definitely in favor. The key is to remember when this trend slows and then to book some profits.
GameStop Stock News: Share price up again on Ryan Cohen purchase
GME stock, not content with a 30% surge on Tuesday, is up a further 15% on Wednesday as news hit of CEO Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures buying 100,000 shares in GME. This takes his stake in the retailer up to 11.9%. Jim Cramer of CNBC was certainly getting in on the act as he tweeted:
He also invited Ryan Cohen to his show to discuss BBBY and GME, saying he will give him ten minutes on each. This refers to Ryan Cohen taking a recent stake in BBBY through his investment company earlier this month. BBBY stock spiked sharply on the news to $30 before quickly retracing to $20. So will it be the same for GME? Insider buying is generally a stronger predictor of future performance than insider selling.
GameStop Stock Forecast
This has certainly changed the technical picture. GME stock was suffering along with many techs and growth stocks in 2022. The recent recovery saw GameStop once again top the WallStreetBets chat and discussion of another short squeeze were high on the wish list of traders. GME rallied 30% before this news of Ryan Cohen. Now the move has taken GME back up to $140, clearing the congestion zone from $120 to $130. $140 is also the top of the Ichimoku cloud. The next big level comes at $160 from the series of highs in December and $174.78 from the spike high in January of this year. Key support is at $100 – the breakout level.
GME 20-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1000 as dollar regains its strength
EUR/USD extended its slide during the European trading hours and was last seen trading below 1.1000. The renewed dollar strength on the risk-averse market environment is weighing heavily on the pair on Wednesday. Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open in the red.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot, falls below 1.3200
GBP/USD continues to push lower in the early American session and trades deep in negative territory below 1.3200. The data from the UK showed that annual CPI jumped to a three-decade high of 6.2% in February from 5.5% in January.
Gold climbs back above $1,930 level amid cautious market mood
Gold regained traction on Wednesday amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields could act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Shiba Inu price readies to breakout after 1 billion SHIB burned
Shiba Inu price could recover from the recent drop in price as the community and merchants send SHIB to the burn pot. Over 1.02 billion SHIB tokens were burnt in a 24-hour period on March 22, 2022.
MSFT confirms system hack
Microsoft stock continued its recent recovery on Tuesday as tech shares continued their strong performance. This may be set for an abrupt halt on Wednesday as Microsoft confirms limited access by hacker group Lapsus$.