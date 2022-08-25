- GameStop stock falls again on Wednesday as market turns risk-off ahead of Jackson Hole.
- GME suffering from the backlash against Ryan Cohen for exiting his BBBY stake.
- GME stock also suffering as retail momentum begins to dry up.
GameStop (GME) stock fell on Wednesday as the general flatlining of equities ahead of Jackson Hole meant investors and traders were reluctant to take many risks. The market is poised from more views from Fed chair Powell on the rate hiking cycle. Currently, futures and money markets are more or less evenly split between a 50 and 75 basis point hike in September. But positions are being squared ahead of the meeting and with the summer holidays, liquidity is also poor.
GameStop stock news
Gamestop spiked during August as a supposed Fed pivot to lower interest rates drove risk assets higher. This was added to when meme stocks joined and exceeded the initial move with some notable gains across the meme sector. GameStop stock moved up nearly 50% in the early stages of this move before retracing. Once BBBY stock began its parabolic move though and Ryan Cohen bought a decent chunk of options, GME stock once again moved back up to near $50. Since then we have had some negative news with video game sales numbers disappointing. Data last week showed video game sales falling nearly 10% YoY. The main factor in the recent GME reversal is likely to have been Ryan Cohen exiting his RC Ventures stake in BBBY. This led to a catastrophic fall in BBBY and a lack of confidence from some retail traders in him and his plans for GameStop.
GameStop stock forecast
Macro remains in charge of the narrative right now, and so all eyes fall on Jackson Hole today. It boils down to a dovish or hawkish outcome, so watch the bond market carefully. Risk assets will surge if the Fed maintains that it is now data dependent. Technically, GME has broken the first support at the trend line and now has more or less targetted the most recent low at $32.18. Breaking this will likely see a move to $20 as it signals any bulls are in hiding. GME is also suffering from the mid-August double top at $46, which is a bearish pattern with a $32 target that for now has more or less been achieved. This $32 level assumes even more importance and is our short-term pivot point. We are bearish below with a $20 target and bullish above with a $50 target.
GameStop daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near parity after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade near parity during the European trading hours on Thursday with the improving market mood helping the shared currency find demand. The data from Germany showed that IFO Current Assessment Index declined modestly to 97.5 in August.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is rising above 1.1800, resuming its recovery from two-year lows. The US dollar slips amid China's stimulus-driven market optimism while bulls shrug off pre-Jackson Hole event anxiety.
Gold looks north towards $1,782 ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price is extending its three-day recovery rally on Thursday, capitalizing on the ongoing correction in the US dollar across the board. China announced additional economic stimulus to support growth late Wednesday, which has lifted the overall market mood.
How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?
Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.
SoFi Technologies shares advance again Thursday after student loan resumption
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock has added another close to 4% in Thursday's premarket after continued excitement over US President Biden's plan to forgive $10,000 in student loans and resume student loan payments that were halted during the covid pandemic.