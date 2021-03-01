- Gamestop shares run out of steam in the most recent rally.
- GME shares are trading modestly higher on Monday's pre-market.
- Are bots on social media to blame for the frenzy?
Shares in Gamestop are trading modestly higher in Monday's pre-market session at $106.5, a gain of nearly 5%.
GME Stock Price and News
Shares in Gamestop had returned for a sequel last week as the shares spiked up to nearly $200 without any apparent catalyst.
Gamestop's CFO stepping down had caught the attention of retail traders on the /wallstreetbets site as traders talked about "going again". The spike wasn't as dramatic as that in January but still left most commentators puzzled as to what was behind it.
Well, research reported by Reuters has provided further information on what may be happening. Reuters quotes research carried out by Massachusetts cybersecurity company PiiQ Media. PiiQ estimates thousands of bot accounts in social media hyped Gamestop other meme stocks and Dogecoin. PiiQ focused on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube but not Reddit. But Aaron Barr CTO of PiiQ said he would expect similar results.
Reuters reports
"Based on its authenticity scoring system, PiiQ estimates there are tens of thousands of bot accounts hyping GameStop, the meme stocks, and Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency swept up in the frenzy. Thousands of fake accounts can be purchased for as little as $200, it said.
The company did not analyze Reddit data, but Barr said he would expect to see a similar pattern of activity on Reddit, indicating bot-like or coordinated management of conversations.
A representative for Reddit did not comment beyond Huffman’s testimony. Representatives for YouTube, Facebook and its Instagram subsidiary did not respond to requests for comment. The social media platforms generally try to weed out harmful bots, said Barr.
A representative of Twitter said “bots” had become a catch-all term that can often mischaracterize the nature of the account. The company notes bots can be used on its platform for creative or innovative purposes."
Reddit Chief Executive Steve Huffman told Congress this month that bots, artificial or fake accounts with automated content, had not played a “significant role” in GameStop Reddit message traffic."
Ends.
GME Stock Forecast
Well, that is the question on everyone's minds. will Gamestop modernizer and thrive or will it get left behind in the online retail trend. Investors are betting that the departure of Gamestop's CFO will shake up and lead to a new direction, piloted by Ryan Cohen. Q4 results are unconfirmed for March 25.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off 1.2050 amid mixed German CPI figures, ahead of US PMI
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.2050 as returns on US debt advance, supporting the dollar. German states have reported mixed CPI reads for February. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the ECB's weekly bond purchases are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 as US yields resume their rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950 but off the highs. US bond yields have resumed their gains, boosting the dollar. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and stimulus news are awaited. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI for February was revised up to 55.1 points.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
DOGE price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. It has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
XAU/USD clings to recovery gains above $1750 level, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction and recovered a part of Friday’s slump to multi-month lows. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and extended some support to the commodity. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction just below 91.00 ahead of ISM
The greenback meets strong resistance in the vicinity of the 91.00 neighbourhood when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) at the beginning of the week.