Gamestop shares run out of steam in the most recent rally.

GME shares are trading modestly higher on Monday's pre-market.

Are bots on social media to blame for the frenzy?

Shares in Gamestop are trading modestly higher in Monday's pre-market session at $106.5, a gain of nearly 5%.

GME Stock Price and News

Shares in Gamestop had returned for a sequel last week as the shares spiked up to nearly $200 without any apparent catalyst.

Gamestop's CFO stepping down had caught the attention of retail traders on the /wallstreetbets site as traders talked about "going again". The spike wasn't as dramatic as that in January but still left most commentators puzzled as to what was behind it.

Well, research reported by Reuters has provided further information on what may be happening. Reuters quotes research carried out by Massachusetts cybersecurity company PiiQ Media. PiiQ estimates thousands of bot accounts in social media hyped Gamestop other meme stocks and Dogecoin. PiiQ focused on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube but not Reddit. But Aaron Barr CTO of PiiQ said he would expect similar results.

Reuters reports

"Based on its authenticity scoring system, PiiQ estimates there are tens of thousands of bot accounts hyping GameStop, the meme stocks, and Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency swept up in the frenzy. Thousands of fake accounts can be purchased for as little as $200, it said.

The company did not analyze Reddit data, but Barr said he would expect to see a similar pattern of activity on Reddit, indicating bot-like or coordinated management of conversations.

A representative for Reddit did not comment beyond Huffman’s testimony. Representatives for YouTube, Facebook and its Instagram subsidiary did not respond to requests for comment. The social media platforms generally try to weed out harmful bots, said Barr.

A representative of Twitter said “bots” had become a catch-all term that can often mischaracterize the nature of the account. The company notes bots can be used on its platform for creative or innovative purposes."

Reddit Chief Executive Steve Huffman told Congress this month that bots, artificial or fake accounts with automated content, had not played a “significant role” in GameStop Reddit message traffic."

Ends.

GME Stock Forecast

Well, that is the question on everyone's minds. will Gamestop modernizer and thrive or will it get left behind in the online retail trend. Investors are betting that the departure of Gamestop's CFO will shake up and lead to a new direction, piloted by Ryan Cohen. Q4 results are unconfirmed for March 25.

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.