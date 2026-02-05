TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

WTI declines to near $63.50 as US-Iran talks ease supply fears

  • WTI weakens after Iran confirmed talks with the US in Oman, easing Middle East supply disruption fears.
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi said talks will be held in Oman on Friday, with US officials confirming continued nuclear engagement.
  • EIA data showed US crude inventories fell 3.455 million barrels, beating expectations amid winter storm disruptions.
WTI declines to near $63.50 as US-Iran talks ease supply fears
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price declines after two days of gains, trading around $63.50 per barrel during the Asian hours on Thursday. Crude Oil prices weakened after Tehran confirmed it would hold talks with the United States (US) in Oman on Friday, easing fears that a wider conflict could disrupt Middle East Oil supplies.

However, Oil prices jumped on media reports suggesting the talks might collapse, but officials from both sides later said discussions would proceed as scheduled, even though the agenda remains unsettled.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said talks will be held in Oman on Friday, while a White House official confirmed continued engagement on a potential nuclear deal. Uncertainty persists over the scope, with Tehran aiming to limit discussions to its nuclear program and Washington seeking to include missiles, regional militancy, and human rights.

Dollar-denominated Oil prices also face headwinds from a stronger US Dollar (USD), driven by hawkish Federal Reserve signals and expectations of slower rate cuts. Fed Governor Lisa Cook said she would not support further easing without clearer evidence that inflation is cooling, highlighting concerns over stalled disinflation.

Meanwhile, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed US crude inventories fell by 3.455 million barrels last week, far exceeding expectations for a 2 million draw, as winter storms disrupted supply.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces extra pressure, drops below 1.1800

EUR/USD faces extra pressure, drops below 1.1800

EUR/USD trades on the defensive, slipping back below the 1.1800 support on Thursday, all in response to decent gains in the US Dollar. Earlier on Thursday, the ECB matched consensus and left its policy rates unchanged, while President Largarde delivered quite a neutral press conference.

GBP/USD falls to new lows near 1.3530

GBP/USD falls to new lows near 1.3530

GBP/USD extends Wednesday’s pullback on Thursday, easing lower towards two week lows around the 1.3530 area. Ongoing strength in the Greenback and the dovish hold from the BoE at its earlier meeting are keeping demand for the British Pound on the defensive for now.

Gold remains offered around $4,800

Gold remains offered around $4,800

Gold is back under pressure on Thursday, slipping back towards the $4,800 region per troy ounce. A firmer US Dollar is weighing on the yellow metal, even as the broader mood remains risk off. That said, falling US Treasury yields across the curve are helping to cushion the downside and, for now at least, are limiting the depth of the pullback.

Strategy's Bitcoin treasury in focus as MSTR crashes alongside crypto market

Strategy's Bitcoin treasury in focus as MSTR crashes alongside crypto market

Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), is in focus ahead of its earnings call on Thursday amid an intensifying crypto market sell-off. Also caught in the headwinds is the MSTR stock, trading at $114 at the time of writing, down over 12% intraday.

The AI mirror just turned on tech and nobody likes the reflection

The AI mirror just turned on tech and nobody likes the reflection

Tech just got hit with a different kind of selloff. Not the usual rates tantrum, not a recession whisper, not even an earnings miss in the classic sense. This was the market staring into an AI mirror and recoiling at its reflection.

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Bitcoin (BTC) price dips below $70,000 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 20% for this year. Market momentum turned extremely bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $65,000.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers