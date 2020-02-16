GAC releases new measures to maintain market stability – China Daily

In order to ensure sufficient industrial material supplies and maintain market stability in China, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) released new measures on Sunday. The key among them is a push to speeding up the inspection of imported manufacturing equipment and simplifying the quarantine approval procedures for foreign medical goods.
Key quotes
The move is aimed to mitigate the impact caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, as well as help businesses resume production and improve the country's foreign trade conditions, the GAC said in a statement.
The statement said companies that need to send goods to laboratories for testing can rely on third-party certification, test reports or enterprise quality and safety self-declaration to gain the green light for quick customs inspection and release. It will further cut the proportion and time for lab testing.
The GAC supports the increase in agricultural products and food imports.
They also will establish green channels for farm products and foodstuff imports at key ports, and provide 24-hour advance clearance service.
The GAC also will allow customs branches across the country to directly inspect and release goods for certain imported medical items, such as vaccines, blood products and reagents for the purpose of epidemic control and prevention as soon as possible, as a precondition of controllable risks.
FX implications
While coronavirus headlines are a hot topic nowadays, news like this fails to placate the risk-off. To portray this, USD/JPY remains on the back foot around 109.80 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stays below 21-day SMA amid coronavirus fears
AUD/USD begins the week with an uptick to 0.6723, currently around 0.6720, at the start of Monday’s Asian session. Even so, the quote remains below the 21-day SMA level that has been exerting downside pressure on the pair since January 07.
USD/JPY on the back foot for the start of the week, testing the 10-DMA
Yen has been stalling on attempts through the 110 handle in Feb and last Friday's disappointing US Retail Sales has likely diminished the dollar's macro attraction for the open this week, although the US stock market continued to add to gains.
What you need to know for the open: Coronavirus to keep markets on edge
The coronavirus is causing some stall in FX markets and Friday's close leaves a consolidative tone for today's open ahead of key risk events for the Aussie trading as a proxy to the coronavirus driver.
Coronavirus update: China reports 2,009 new cases on Sunday, Europe confirms first death
China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported on Sunday 2,009 new cases, down from 2,641 the previous day, per Reuters. 142 new deaths were reported vs.143 seen on the previous day. All but four of the new deaths were in Hubei.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.