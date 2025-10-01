FX Today: The US government shutdown and its implications steal the headlines

Further weakness saw the US Dollar (USD) recede to new multi-day lows as investors evaluated the US federal government shutdown, which in turn reignited uncertainty in the global markets ahead of the key US data releases.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) lost ground for the fourth straight day, revisiting the 97.50 zone amid steady uncertainty surrounding the US government shutdown. The usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims won’t be released in light of the ongoing federal shutdown, while uncertainty remains in place around the publication of Challenger Job Cuts and Factory Orders. On the Fed side, L. Logan is due to speak.
EUR/USD briefly rose to multi-day highs near 1.1780 before surrendering much of those gains on a late recovery in the Greenback. The Unemployment Rate in the euro area is due ahead of speeches by the ECB’s Montagner and De Guindos.
GBP/USD advanced sharply, managing to surpass the 1.3500 hurdle to hit fresh five-day peaks. The BoE will publish its Decision Market Panel (DMP) survey.
Extra appreciation of the Japanese yen dragged USD/JPY to new two-week troughs near 146.60. Foreign Bond Investment figures and the Consumer Confidence gauge are next on tap on the domestic calendar.
AUD/USD extended its move higher, rising marginally beyond the 0.6600 barrier. The Balance of Trade results are due, along with Household Spending prints and the RBA’s Financial Stability Report (FSR).
Prices of WTI retreated further and reached new five-month lows around $61.40 per barrel on Wednesday, as market participants kept evaluating the OPEC+ plans to hike oil output while demand concerns also added to the widespread decline of the commodity.
Gold prices advanced to the boundaries of the $3,900 mark per troy ounce, hitting an all-time high on the back of further weakness in the greenback, declining US yields and swelling uncertainty after the US government shutdown. Silver prices followed suit, reaching new highs near the $48.00 mark per ounce for the first time since May 2011.
EUR/USD trims gains, back to 1.1730
EUR/USD now faces some selling pressure, giving away part of its earlier advance and returning to the 1.1740-1.1730 band on the back of some recovery in the US Dollar. In the meantime, earlier US data for the month of September showed discouraging prints from the ADP report and a slight improvement in the ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Gold steadily marching towards $4,000
Gold maintains its bid bias well in place on Wednesday, trading near the key $3,900 mark per troy ounce amid the US Dollar’s recovery, steady uncertainty stemming from the US federal government shutdown, and the generalised retracement in US yields across the board.
GBP/USD off highs, back below 1.3500
Mirroring its risk-linked peers, the British Pound surrenders some gains and prompts GBP/USD to return to the area below the 1.3500 level on Wednesday. The corrective move in Cable comes on the back of some signs of life in the Greenback despite concerns over the US government shutdown and mixed US results from the US docket.
Which US economic data releases could be delayed if government funding is not restored?
Some federal agencies in charge of collecting and publishing macroeconomic data, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Census Bureau, will stop operations until the funding is restored. As a result, some of the upcoming data releases might be delayed until government activity resumes.
Don't worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation
The pickup in inflation to 2.2% in September was mainly due to energy effects, which will fade in the months ahead. A small undershooting of the inflation target actually seems realistic around the turn of the year. Expect the ECB to hold rates steady for now.
