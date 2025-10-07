TRENDING:
FX Today: The FOMC Minutes take centre stage

Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) extended its weekly recovery, advancing to new two-week highs in a context dominated by the risk-off sentiment. Meanwhile, there was no news regarding negotiations to end the ongoing US government shutdown.

Here’s what to watch on Wednesday, October 8:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) added to Monday’s gains and surpassed the 98.50 level on Tuesday, hitting fresh two-week highs despite US Treasury yields edging lower. The FOMC Minutes will be the salient event, followed by the usual MBA Mortgage Applications and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories. In addition, the Fed’s Musalem, Barr and Kashkari are due to speak.

EUR/USD kept its offered stance for the second day in a row, revisiting the lower end of its recent range near the 1.1650 region. Germany’s Industrial Production is due. Additionally, the ECB’s Buch, Elderson and Lagarde are all due to speak.

GBP/USD set aside two daily advances in a row and faced renewed selling pressure in the low-1.3400s. The BoE’s Pill is expected to speak in an otherwise empty UK docket.

USD/JPY extended its sharp uptick and clinched fresh eight-month tops well north of the 151.00 barrier. The Average Cash Earnings will be released on the Japanese calendar, seconded by the Current Account results, Bank Lending figures, and the Eco Watchers Survey.

AUD/USD left behind two consecutive daily gains and traded with marked losses, revisiting the sub-0.6600 region. Building Permits and Private House Approvals are next on tap in Oz.

WTI prices surrendered part of their recent advance, briefly breaking below the $61.00 mark per barrel as traders continued to evaluate the smaller-than-expected output hike by the OPEC+.

Gold rose to an all-time high just past the $3,990 mark per troy ounce on Tuesday, always propped by the prospects of Fed rate cuts and the generalised risk-off sentiment in the global markets. Silver prices gave away some gains, breaking below the key support at $48.00 mark per ounce.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD retreats for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, challenging the 1.1600 level on the back of the firmer Greenback, while investors continue to closely follow political developments from France. Moving forward, Chair Powell is expected to speak on Thursday.

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

The selling pressure on GBP/USD now picks up pace and drags Cable to the area of two-day lows near 1.3380 against the backdrop of persistent buying interest in the Greenback ahead of comments from Fed officials and the publication of the FOMC Minutes.

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold prices now look sidelined just above the ket $4,000 mark per troy ounce, propped up by intense safe-haven demand as investors continue to assess French politics, the likelihood of a protracted US shutdown, hopes of a looser fiscal policy in Japan, and rising bets for Fed rate cuts.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

US economic outlook: October 2025

US economic outlook: October 2025

The economic outlook is unusually cloudy at present. On Oct. 1, the federal government shut down as lawmakers failed to pass a bill to fund the government past September. As we go to print, the shutdown continues with a reopening date uncertain.

