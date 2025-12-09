TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

FX Today: It’s the Fed; nothing else matters

FX Today: It’s the Fed; nothing else matters
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) managed to add to Monday’s optimism as market participants geared up for the last FOMC event of the year on Wednesday. Firm data from the weekly ADP report and JOLTS readings also reinforced the bullish move in the Greenback.

Here’s what to watch on Wednesday, December 10:

The US Dollar (USD) flirted with five-day highs near 99.30, trading at shouting distance from its critical 200-day SMA while helped by the persistent recovery in US Treasury yields across the curve. The Fed interest rate decision will take centre stage, alongside the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, the Employment Cost index, and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles.

EUR/USD came under further pressure, down for the fourth day in a row and confronting its provisional 55-day SMA near 1.1600. Absent data releases, the focus of attention on the domestic calendar will likely be on speeches by the ECB’s Machado, Lagarde, and Donnery.

GBP/USD slipped back to four-day lows, breaking below the 1.3300 support following the better tone in the Greenback and despite hawkish remarks from BoE officials. Next on tap across the Channel will be the release of the RICS House Price Balance on December 11.

USD/JPY climbed markedly, hitting multi-day tops in levels just shy of the 157.00 barrier, extending the move higher for the third straight day. The key Reuters Tankan Index is due, seconded by Producer Prices.

AUD/USD rapidly faded Monday’s bearish price action and resumed its uptrend well north of 0.6600 the figure backed by the cautious stance from the RBA. Next of relevance in Oz will be the publication of the jobs report on December 11.

Prices of the American WTI dropped to multi-day lows, approaching the $58.00 mark per barrel as traders continued to closely follow developments on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks and the upcoming Fed meeting.

Gold prices hovered around the $4,200 region per troy ounce, up modestly for the day amid rising expectations ahead of the Fed gathering on Wednesday. Silver prices advanced further, this time exceeding the key $60.00 mark per ounce for the first time in history.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces the next support around 1.1600

EUR/USD faces the next support around 1.1600

EUR/USD comes under pressure and retreats for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday, coming closer to the key 1.1600 neighbourhood amid a decent rebound in the US Dollar ahead of the largely expected 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3300

GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3300

GBP/USD is coming under renewed pressure, surrendering its earlier gains and retreating toward the area below the key 1.3300 support, always on the back of the bid bias in the Greenback and despite earlier hawkish comments from BoE poliymakers.

Gold comfortable above $4,200

Gold comfortable above $4,200

Gold is still holding a positive tone around the $4,200 zone per troy ounce on Tuesday, though it’s starting to lose a bit of steam as the US Dollar finds support from stronger-than-expected jobs data. Even so, markets remain confident the Fed will move ahead with a rate cut on Wednesday, which ultimately lends support to the yellow metal.

XRP price analysis: Holds above support as profit supply shrinks

XRP price analysis: Holds above support as profit supply shrinks

Ripple (XRP) is extending its consolidation above a key $2.00 support level at the time of writing on Tuesday, as the broader cryptocurrency market struggles with increasing macroeconomic uncertainty.

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

The global and European economies have been resilient in recent years even accounting for the modest global slowdown of 2025. But risks for the recovery are rising, underscoring a negative medium-run global macro and credit outlook.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Bitcoin is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are paring losses, holding above key support levels.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers