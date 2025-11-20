TRENDING:
FX Today: It’s PMI-day!

FX Today: It’s PMI-day!
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) kept its upside impulse well in place for yet another day on Thursday, this time climbing to the area of six-month highs backed by declining bets for another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its December meeting. Collaborating with the Greenback’s strengthening, US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) surprised to the upside in September, showing that the economy added 119K jobs.

Here’s what to watch on Friday, November 21:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced past the 100.00 barrier to hit new multi-month highs despite declining US Treasury yields across the curve, while investors kept assessing the hawkish FOMC Minutes and the firmer-than-expected NFP data. The flash S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs take centre stage at the end of the week alongside the final U-Mich Consumer Sentiment index and speeches by the Fed’s Williams, Barr, Jefferson and Logan.

EUR/USD weakened further on Thursday, exposing a potential test of the key support at 1.1500. The advanced HCOB Manufacturing and Services PMIs in Germany and the euro area will wrap up the domestic calendar ahead of the ECB’s Negotiated Wage Growth figures and speeches by the ECB’s Lagarde, De Guindos and Machado.

GBP/USD was the outperformer among its risk-linked peers, ending the day around

1.3070 following an earlier move past 1.3100 the figure. An interesting UK docket will feature the GfK Consumer Confidence gauge, seconded by Retail Sales, Public Sector Net Borrowing figures and the flash S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs.

The march north in USD/JPY remained unabated on Thursday, with spot approaching the 158.00 mark and trading at shouting distance of the yearly peaks just shy of the 159.00 barrier. Japan’s Inflation Rate takes centre stage followed by the Balance of Trade results and the preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs.

AUD/USD broke below its critical 200-day SMA, slipping back toward the 0.6430 zone and exposing further weakness in the next few days. The advanced S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs will be next on tap Down Under.

WTI prices added to Wednesday’s deep retracement, breaching below the $59.00 mark per barrel despite shrinking US stockpiles and sanctions on Russian oil.

Gold could not sustain its recent gains, reversing two daily advances in a row and coming close to the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce as traders continued to scale back bets of a Fed rate cut next month. Silver prices faded two daily gains in a row and receded to the vicinity of the $50.00 mark per ounce on Thursday.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD trades in a tight channel below 1.1550 in Friday's European session, following a flattish Thursday. The mixed PMI readings from Germany and the Eurozone limit the Euro's upside as investors await November PMI data for the US.

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades below 1.3100 in the European session on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales and mixed PMI figures from the UK make it difficult for the pair to gain traction. November PMI reports from the US will grab investors' attention ahead of the weekend.

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold extends its steady intraday descent heading into the European session on Friday and hits a fresh daily trough, around the $4,030-$4,029 region in the last hour. Traders further scaled back their expectations for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December following the delayed release of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Thursday. 

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

S&P Global will release on Friday the November flash Purchasing Managers' Indices for most major economies, including the United States. These surveys of top private sector executives provide an early indication of the business sector’s economic health. Market participants anticipate that the Global Services PMI will print at 54.8, matching the October reading.

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

Nvidia’s monstrous print was supposed to be the stabilizing pole that carried markets cleanly toward year-end. Instead, it became the moment everyone realized just how far off the ground they really were amid capex saturation, supply digestion, and balance-sheet strain, precisely what you should be looking at when spending runs ahead of monetization.

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Starknet (STRK), Telcoin (TEL) and MYX Finance (MYX) continued to face selling pressure on Friday as Bitcoin slipped below $86,000, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down. According to the CoinGecko data, STRK, TEL, and MYX have corrected by more than 18% over the last 24 hours.

