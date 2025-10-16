TRENDING:
FX Today: Final inflation figures in the euro area take centre stage

FX Today: Final inflation figures in the euro area take centre stage
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) retreated further on Thursday, clinching multi-day lows as investors continued to assess prospects for rate cuts by the Fed and the impact on the economy of a protracted US shutdown.

Here’s what to watch on Friday, October 17:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) extended its leg lower, revisiting the 98.30 zone, or multi-day lows, amid a deeper pullback in US Treasury yields across the curve and steady concerns over the consequences of a US federal government shutdown. Net long-term TIC Flows are next on tap, seconded by speeches by the Fed’s Kashkari and Musalem.

EUR/USD rose to seven-day highs and remains en route to retest the 1.1700 barrier sooner rather than later, always following the persistent weakness in the Greenback. The final Inlfation Rate in the euro bloc will be the salient event on the domestic calendar. Additionally, the ECB’s Donnery is due to speak.

GBP/USD added to Wednesday’s gains beyond 1.3400 the figure, challenging its interim 55-day SMA near 1.3460. The BoE’s Pill and Breeden will speak in an otherwise empty UK docket.

USD/JPY tumbled to seven-day lows, trading at shouting distance of the key 150.00 neighbourhood, down for the third consecutive day. The weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures are expected to be seconded by the speech by the BoJ’s Uchida.

AUD/USD extended its choppy trade, this time finding support near the 0.6470 region, down modestly for the day. Next on tap in Oz will be the speech by the RBA’s Jones on October 21.

WTI crude remained under pressure on Thursday, slipping back toward the $57.40 area per barrel, its lowest level in five months, as traders weighed reports that India may suspend imports of Russian oil. Geopolitical tensions helped limit deeper losses, but a larger-than-expected build in US crude inventories from the EIA added to the sour mood.

Gold’s rally remained intact on Thursday, with the precious metal approaching the $4,300 mark per troy ounce for the first time in its life amid geopolitical concerns, rising Fed rate cut bets and unabated uncertainty surrounding the US shutdown. Silver prices added to the ongoing uptrend and rose to a record high just over the $54.00 mark per ounce.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains firm, focus on 1.1700

EUR/USD remains firm, focus on 1.1700

EUR/USD now picks up pace and surpasses the 1.1680 level on Thursday, reaching fresh weekly highs. The pair’s daily uptick comes as the US dollar remains well offered while market participants continue to price in a dovish Fed and lingering US–China trade tensions.

GBP/USD eases from tops, back near 1.3440

GBP/USD eases from tops, back near 1.3440

GBP/USD advances for the second straight day on Thursday, managing to revisit the 1.3450 region, where some initial resistance turned up. Firmer-than-expected UK data releases also lends support to the British Pound along with the continuation of the selling bias in the Greenback.

Gold aims for $4,300 and beyond

Gold aims for $4,300 and beyond

Gold pushes harder and clocks a record high in levels just shy of the key $4,300 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. Ongoing worries about the economic fallout from a prolonged US government shutdown, renewed US–China trade tensions, prospects for further rate cuts by the Fed, and broader geopolitical risks are all keeping demand strong for precious metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Bitcoin is declining for the third consecutive day, trading around $110,500 at the time of writing on Thursday.  Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, remain suppressed as traders stay on the sidelines, seemingly unconvinced that the correction is over.

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana rebounds, aiming for $200, following a brief intraday flash drop on Thursday. SOL rises alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as sentiment in the broader crypto market shows signs of improvement.

