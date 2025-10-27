FX Today: Caution is set to prevail ahead of central bank meetings

The US Dollar (USD) has started the week on the back foot, trading with modest losses as investors remained hopeful of an eventual trade deal betweek the US and China. Prudence, in the meantime, kicked in ahead of a week packed with interest rate decisions by central banks.

Here’s what to watch on Tuesday, October 28:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) left behind two daily advances in a row on the back of mixed US Treasury yields and optimism over a potential US-China trade deal. The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price index is due, seconded by the Richmond Fed Manufacturing index, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index, and the API’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles.

EUR/USD managed to keep alive its recovery, although the upside seems to have met some tough resistance around 1.1650 for now. Germany’s Consumer Confidence gauged by GfK is due, followed by the ECB’s Consumer Inflation Expectations survey.

GBP/USD regained a small smile, reversing six consecutive daily pullbacks and returning to the low-1.3300s in the meantime. The BoE’s Consumer Credit figures are expected alongside Mortgage Approvals, Mortgage Lending, M4 Money Supply and Net Lending to Individuals.

USD/JPY climbed to the vicinity of four-week highs north of the 153.00 barrier, up for the seventh day in a row. Next on tap in Japan will be Japan’s Consumer Confidence on October 29.

AUD/USD picked up a strong pace and rebounded to three-week tops, revisiting the 0.6560 zone. The Inflation Rate and the Monthly CPI Indicator will take centre stage on the Australian docket on October 29.

WTI traded with modest gains, briefly surpassing the $62.00 mark per barrel amid rising traders’ hopes of a US-China trade agreement.

Gold extended its deep retracement, sinking to three-week lows near $3,970 per troy ounce amid further profit-taking and steady US-China trade hopes. By the same token, Silver prices collapsed to the boundaries of the $46.00 mark per ounce, or four-week lows.