FX Today: Australian jobs report and UK GDP data come to the fore

Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) added to its weekly correction, briefly slipping back to multi-day lows on the back of the renewed offered stance, a better tone in the risk complex and persistent bets on rate cuts by the Fed in the latter part of the year.

Here’s what to watch on Thursday, October 16:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) traded on the back foot for the second straight day on Wednesday, falling to multi-day troughs near 98.70 amid further retracement in US Treasury yields. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is due, seconded by the NAHB Housing Market Index and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles. In addition, the Fed’s Barkin, Barr, Miran, Waller and Bowman are all due to speak.

EUR/USD picked up pace and regained the 1.1650 region amid further weakness hurting the Greenback. The Balance of Trade results in the broader Euroland are next on tap, alongside speeches by the ECB’s Donnery, Lane and Lagarde.

GBP/USD rose to weekly highs past 1.3400, leaving behind two daily pullbacks in a row. UK GDP figures take centre stage along with Industrial and Manufacturing Production, Balance of Trade, Construction Output, and the NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker.

USD/JPY extended its bearish leg to six-day lows in the sub-151.00 region, adding to Tuesday’s retracement. Machinery Orders and the Tertiary Industry Index are due ahead of the speech by the BoJ’s Tamura.

AUD/USD kept its weekly erratic performance, reversing Tuesday’s pullback and rebounding markedly to the 0.6520 zone. The labour market report will grab all the attention in Oz.

Prices of the american WTI added to Tuesday’s drop, approaching once again the $58.00 mark per barrel as traders continued to assess the expected surplus by the IEA in 2026 and the renewed US-China trade effervescence.

Gold prices clinched an all-time high near the $4,220 mark per troy ounce, always on the back of steady bets on rate cuts by the Fed, trade tensions and the softer US Dollar. Silver prices faded Tuesday’s downtick, briefly surpassing the key $53.00 mark per ounce.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to daily gains around 1.1630

EUR/USD clings to daily gains around 1.1630

EUR/USD extended Tuesday’s gains, holding comfortably above the 1.1600 mark. The pair’s rebound has been fuelled by renewed weakness in the US Dollar as trade tensions flare up again and traders look ahead to fresh remarks from Federal Reserve officials.

GBP/USD eases from tops above 1.3400

GBP/USD eases from tops above 1.3400

GBP/USD has snapped a two-day losing streak, managing to pierce the 1.3400 barrier, but losing momentum afterwards. Cable’s recovery comes amid renewed selling pressure on the US Dollar. Looking ahead, Cable will likely take its cue from upcoming comments by policymakers from both the Federal Reserve and the BoE.

Gold looks sidelined around $4,200

Gold looks sidelined around $4,200

Gold held on to its bullish tone on Wednesday, trading steadily around the $4,200 per troy ounce area. The metal remains well supported by persistent geopolitical tensions, renewed worries over the US–China trade conflict, and concerns about a possible US government shutdown.

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin price edges below $112,500 on Wednesday, struggling to extend its rebound amid renewed macroeconomic headwinds. Fresh US-China trade tensions and the ongoing US government shutdown dampen investor sentiment, limiting BTC's recovery.

Can the global economy stabilize with 'Acute' uncertainty looming?

Can the global economy stabilize with 'Acute' uncertainty looming?

In its October 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly revised upward its global growth forecast, but stressed that the overall pace of expansion remains subdued.

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday. Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.

