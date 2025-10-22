TRENDING:
FX Today: Attention remains on US-China trade and US shutdown

Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) snapped a multi-day positive run, coming under renewed downside pressure after hitting fresh weekly highs amid somewhat mitigated concerns on the US-China trade front, while the lack of news surrounding a deal to end the US federal government shutdown continued to prevail.

Here’s what to watch on Thursday, October 23:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) left behind three daily upticks in a row, breaching below the 99.00 support on the back of a poor performance of US Treasury yields across the curve. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index is due to be followed by Existing Home Sales.

EUR/USD regained some traction and reclaimed the area beyond the 1.1600 barrier, setting aside part of the recent weakness. The European Commission will release its advanced Consumer Confidence gauge, ahead of the speech by the ECB’s Lane.

GBP/USD retreated for the fourth consecutive day, flirting with the 1.3300 support before staging a decent comeback. The CBI Business Optimism Index and the CBI Industrial Trends Orders will be published, seconded by the speech by the BoE’s Hall.

USD/JPY ended the day with modest losses around the 151.80 region, reversing three consecutive daily advances. The weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures are due.

AUD/USD added to Tuesday’s decline, retreating marginally and revisiting the 0.6480 zone. The flash S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs are due along with the speech by the RBA’s Bullock on October 24.

WTI rebounded sharply, hitting four-day highs near the $59.00 mark per barrel as traders assessed the fresh bout of optimism on the US-China trade front.

Gold briefly flirted with the area of two-week lows, coming close to the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce amid cooling tensions on the trade front and the firm tone in the US Dollar. Further weakness dragged Silver prices below the $48.00 mark per ounce, although they regained some composure afterward.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gives signs of life above 1.1600

EUR/USD gives signs of life above 1.1600

EUR/USD leaves behind a multi-day negative streak and manages to advance past the 1.1600 hurdle at the end of the NA session on Wednesday. The recovery in spot follows a slight pullback in the Greenback as investors continue to assess the US-China trade front and the lack of progress toward a deal to end the US government shutdown.

GBP/USD faces a minor hurdle around 1.3380

GBP/USD faces a minor hurdle around 1.3380

After dipping toward the 1.3300 area earlier, GBP/USD has regained some traction, climbing back into the 1.3360–1.3370 range as the Greenback remains offered on Wednesday. Softer UK inflation data for September don’t seem enough to shake the BoE’s steady approach just yet.

Gold at risk of piercing the $4,000 threshold

Gold at risk of piercing the $4,000 threshold

Gold remains under pressure on Wednesday, testing the vicinity of the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce as rising US Treasury yields, easing US–China trade tensions, and a bout of profit-taking keep buyers on the sidelines.

XRP faces pressure despite 3% dip in exchange reserves in October

XRP faces pressure despite 3% dip in exchange reserves in October

Ripple (XRP) is trading bearishly and slightly below $2.40 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border money remittance token was rejected at $2.55 on Monday, encouraging early profit booking. 

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver prices have pulled back sharply, and mining stocks have felt it even more. That’s typical, since miners’ profits swing with both metal prices and costs.

ETF manager 21Shares to merge with crypto broker firm FalconX in undisclosed deal

ETF manager 21Shares to merge with crypto broker firm FalconX in undisclosed deal

Crypto trading broker FalconX is set to acquire asset manager 21Shares, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. The deal will see 21Shares merge with FalconX, paving the way for product expansion.

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers