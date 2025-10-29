TRENDING:
FX Today: A steady hand is anticipated from the BoJ and the ECB

The US Dollar (USD) sharply reversed its recent weakness as market participants assessed the widely anticipated rate reduction by the Federal Reserve (Fed), while hopes of a US-China trade deal continued to do the rounds in the background.

Here’s what to watch on Thursday, October 30:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to two-week highs, well north of the 99.00 barrier, helped by the strong bounce in US Treasury yields and Chair Jerome Powell’s message after the Fed delivered a rate cut. Fed’s Bowman and Logan are due to speak.

EUR/USD halted its positive streak and slipped back to the 1.1580 zone, or two-week lows. Next of note on the domestic calendar will be the ECB’s interest rate decision and the release of Germany’s flash CPI, advanced Q3 GDP Growth Rate, and the labour market report. On the broader Euroland, the flash Q3 GDP Growth Rate is also due alongside the final Consumer Confidence gauge, the Unemployment Rate and the Economic Sentiment.

GBP/USD retreated to multi-month lows near 1.3140 following the pronounced rebound in the Greenback and bets of a BoE rate cut. The Nationwide Housing Prices are next on tap on the UK calendar on October 31.

USD/JPY resumed its recent uptrend, briefly piercing the 153.00 hurdle and reversing Tuesday’s retracement. The BoJ is expected to leave its policy rate unchanged, while the weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures will also be on the docket.

AUD/USD gave away part of its recent uptick past the 0.6600 barrier following the late uptick in the US Dollar. Australia’s Export and Import Prices are due next.

WTI clinched marginal gains, revisiting the $61.00 mark per barrel, as traders remained watchful of developments on the trade front, while a larger-than-expected drop in US crude oil inventories added to the sentiment.

Gold extended its decline for the fourth day in a row following the stronger Greenback, higher US yields, and diminishing bets of a Fed rate cut in December. Silver prices added to Tuesday’s recovery, retaking the $48.00 mark per ounce and beyond.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD: Outlook remains unclear

EUR/USD: Outlook remains unclear

EUR/USD loses ground and recedes below the 1.1600 support in the wake of the FOMC event on Wednesday. The Greenback’s sharp bounce following Chair Powell’s press conference keeps the pair under pressure as investors shift their attention to the upcoming ECB meeting on Thursday.

GBP/USD challenges six-month lows around 1.3140

GBP/USD challenges six-month lows around 1.3140

GBP/USD collapses to levels last seen six months ago around the 1.3140 zone in response to the intense bounce in the Greenback. In addition, the British Pound has been losing ground as markets ramp up bets on BoE rate cuts, and the UK fiscal front remains fragile.

Gold gives away its gains, back near $3,950

Gold gives away its gains, back near $3,950

Gold surrenders its daily advance and returns to the $3,950 region per troy ounce amid the pronounced rebound in the Greenback and the equally strong uptick in US Treasury yields following Chief Powell’s press conference and the Fed rate cut on Wednesday.

XRP price closer to $3 breakout building on Q3 momentum

XRP price closer to $3 breakout building on Q3 momentum

Ripple (XRP) moves higher on Wednesday, in step with crypto majors such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The cross-border money transfer token holds steadily above $2.65, as bulls tighten their grip, building on optimism that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue to ease its monetary policy by lowering interest rates by 25 basis points later in the day.

What should we expect from this week’s ECB meeting?

What should we expect from this week’s ECB meeting?

ECB is expected to stay on hold this Thursday. The euro area economy has been relatively resilient and the foresees slight further upside revisions of growth projections from the ECB by their December update. Most policymakers may feel rates are at the right level presently as inflation risks are comparatively balanced.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2600 at the time of writing on Wednesday, surfacing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2618 for a potential breakout.

