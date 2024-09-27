FX option expiries for Sept 27 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1050 1.8b
- 1.1100 1.5b
- 1.1150 975m
- 1.1250 1.1b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3220 528m
- 1.3370 824m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 143.00 842m
- 144.80 659m
- 146.00 582m
- 147.00 681m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8475 759m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6710 543m
- 0.6925 706m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3460 670m
- 1.3500 1.2b
- 1.3575 750m
