FX option expiries for Oct 23 NY cut
FX option expiries for Oct 23 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1515 894m
- 1.1575 1.5b
- 1.1650 1.7b
- 1.1760 1.4b
- 1.1800 1.4b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 150.00 662m
- 152.00 1.2b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6585 844m
- 0.6600 870m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3800 501m
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.