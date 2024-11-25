FX option expiries for Nov 25 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0425 2.2b
- 1.0440 1.7b
- 1.0470 829m
- 1.0485 1.4b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2700 444m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 156.50 763m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3925 550m
- 1.4015 485m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6000 1.8b
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8300 544m
