FX option expiries for May 28 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.2185 514m
- 1.2200 1.2b
- 1.2275 732m
- 1.2300672m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.4220 817m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 110.00 2b
- 110.50 976m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7750 554m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2000 640m
- 1.2100 1.3b
