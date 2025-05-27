FX option expiries for May 27 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time vi a DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1300 902m
- 1.1380 1.1b
- 1.1400 3.3b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3500 430m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 141.25 400m
- 143.25 501m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8200 530m
- 0.8325 410m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 535m
- 0.6510 1.5b
- 0.6550 611m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3900 861m
