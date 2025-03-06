FX option expiries for Mar 6 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0550 1.7b
- 1.0600 1.1b
- 1.0650 910m
- 1.0660 914m
- 1.0845 1b
- 1.0850 2b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 148.00 786m
- 149.00 740m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0..8670 450m
- 0.8770 514m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6240 527m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4155 1.2b
- 1.4350 862m
- 1.4400 1.1b
- 1.4500 650m
- 1.4525 804m
- 1.4550 1.1b
