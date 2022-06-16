FX option expiries for June 16 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0500 325m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2700 490m
- 1.3200 470m
