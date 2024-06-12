FX option expiries for June 12 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0700 567m
- 1.0800 2.1b
- 1.0810 940m
- 1.0900 711m
- 1.0950 654m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2795 1.8b
- 1.2805 645m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 156.00 940m
- 156.60 757m
- 157.00 842m
- 157.50 610m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8800 748m
- 0.8975 494m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6615 1.4b
- 0.6620 1.2b
- 0.6630 1.1b
- 0.6650 798m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3800 751m
- 1.3850 485m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6100 990m
- 0.6200 1.5b
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8480 460m
