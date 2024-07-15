FX option expiries for July 15 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0750 869m
- 1.0760 975m
- 1.0800 2.1b
- 1.0815 972m
- 1.0825 1.6b
- 1.0850 1.2b
- 1.0895 2b
- 1.0900 4.2b
- 1.0915 1.4b
- 1.0950 1.1b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 156.00 1.2b
- 156.45 590m
- 157.75 585m
- 158.00 1.2b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6700 553m
- 0.6750 954m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3750 597m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8400 707m
- 0.8460 964m
- 0.8545 771m
