FX option expiries for July 11 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0650 1.5b
- 1.0700 2.8b
- 1.0745 1.5b
- 1.0770 1.8b
- 1.0815 758m
- 1.0860 989m
- 1.0900 1.3b
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 159.50 455m
- 160.00 567m
- 160.20 832m
- 161.00 1.5b
- 161.50 901m
- 162.35 690m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8935 696m
- 0.8950 1.8b
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6610 2.2b
- 0.6620 567m
- 0.6635 752m
- 0.6730 513m
- 0.6760 633m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3650 634m
- 1.3775 1.1b
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6125 1.6b
- 0.6150 1.7b
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8350 1.1b
- 0.8455 1.4b
- 0.8530 750m
