FX option expiries for Jul 21 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1450 1.2b
- 1.1500 1.2b
- 1.1600 3.7b
- 1.1640 1.8b
- 1.1690 958m
- 1.1750 2b
- 1.1775 942m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3475 668m
- 1.3550 547m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 147.00 455m
- 148.00 626m
- 148.10 518m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8000 707m
- 0.8200 548m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 869m
- 0.6600 992m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3745 764m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8540 489m
