FX option expiries for Jul 16 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1600 871m
- 1.1605 896m
- 1.1625 1.2b
- 1.1700 835m
- 1.1750 1.3b
- 1.1800 1.1b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 146.50 1.7b
- 149.00 910m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.7900 805m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6550 608m
- 0.6575 671m
- 0.6700 639m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3800 625m
