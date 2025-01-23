FX option expiries for Jan 23 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0150 2.7b
- 1.0190 929m
- 1.0200 4.6b
- 1.0295 1.6b
- 1.0300 1.7b
- 1.0320 1.1b
- 1.0400 2.6b
- 1.0460 892m
- 1.0515 1.1b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2400 456m
- 1.2500 961m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 153.25 1b
- 155.00 2.3b
- 156.00 1b
- 156.15 732m
- 157.00 712m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6200 1.3b
- 0.6260 705m
- 0.6300 1.3b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4375 580m
- 1.4405 796m
- 1.4450 1.2b
- 1.4500 633m
- 1.4600 989m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5660 486m
- 0.5675 796m
