FX option expiries for Feb 27 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0430 787m
- 1.0450 1.3b
- 1.0470 832m
- 1.0475 1.2b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2700 935m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 148.00 1.3b
- 150.00 2.8b
- 151.05 1.1b
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8915 568m
- 0.8950 523m
- 0.9040 626m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6245 626m
- 0.6345 606m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4200 1.2b
- 1.4350 1.3b
- 1.4370 831m
- 1.4390 982m
- 1.4400 902m
