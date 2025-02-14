FX option expiries for Feb 14 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0300 3.4b
- 1.0310 1.4b
- 1.0325 2.1b
- 1.0350 1.1b
- 1.0385 1.7b
- 1.0400 5.2b
- 1.0435 1.2b
- 1.0450 1.4b
- 1.0475 1.8b
- 1.0500 3.4b
- 1.0525 1.4b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2380 911m
- 1.2400 437m
- 1.2500 844m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 151.00 1.2b
- 152.00 3.1b
- 154.00 1.5b
- 155.00 1.1b
- 155.50 1.8b
- 156.00 2b
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9000 502m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6200 1.7b
- 0.6300 1.2b
- 0.6350 728m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4195 901m
- 1.4200 1.8b
- 1.4255 948m
- 1.4330 938m
- 1.4365 1b
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8400 482m
- 0.8420 498m
- 0.8430 718m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays silent around 1.0450 ahead of Eurozone GDP data
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0460 during Asian trading hours on Friday, following three consecutive sessions of gains. The pair strengthened after US President Donald Trump delayed the implementation of reciprocal tariffs.
GBP/USD moves little around 1.2550 ahead of US Retail Sales data
GBP/USD remains steady around 1.2560 during the Asian hours on Friday following gains in the previous session. The pair appreciated as US President Donald Trump delayed the implementation of reciprocal tariffs.
Gold price holds steady amid concerns over Trump's tariff plans
Gold price trades flat during the early European trading hours on Friday. The growing concerns about US President Donald Trump's tariff plans provide some support to the precious metal. Additionally, a decline in US bond yields across the curve contributes to the yellow metal’s upside.
Bitcoin consolidates while Ethereum and Ripple show some strength
Bitcoin consolidated between $94,000 and $100,000 in the last nine days. Ethereum and Ripple prices stood relatively stronger and have gained nearly 3% and 7%, respectively, this week.
Tariffs likely to impart a modest stagflationary hit to the economy this year
The economic policies of the Trump administration are starting to take shape. President Trump has already announced the imposition of tariffs on some of America's trading partners, and we assume there will be more levies, which will be matched by foreign retaliation, in the coming quarters.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.