FX option expiries for Dec 18 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0450 779m
- 1.0500 1.7b
- 1.0550 1.2b
- 1.0565 614m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2495 454m
- 1.2805 615m
- 1.2815 505m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 152.00 607m
- 154.60 532m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8900 702m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6350 1b
- 0.6500 476m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4175 638m
- 1.4225 604m
- 1.4280 608m
- 1.4300 797m
- 1.4350 646m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5650 675m
- 0.5750 465m
- 0.5960 747m
