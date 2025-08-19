FX option expiries for Aug 19 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1450 1.1b
- 1.1600 1.1b
- 1.1625 2.5b
- 1.1700 1.8b
- 1.1800 1.1b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 150.00 1b
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8010 8376m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6390 550m
- 0.6515 1b
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles near 0.6500 amid cautious markets
AUD/USD is trading with caution near the 0.6500 mark in the Asian session on Tuesday. Investors take account of the possibility of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, while staying unnerved ahead of the Fed Minutes release and the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, capping the pair's upside.
USD/JPY drops back below 148.00 amid divergent BoJ-Fed expectations
USD/JPY has come under renewed selling pressure below the 148.00 mark early Tuesday as the BoJ-Fed policy divergence offsets receding safe-haven demand. Traders opt to wait for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut bet before placing fresh directional bets. Hence, the focus remains on the Fed Minutes and Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold looks to Fed event risks for fresh directional impetus
Gold is treading water early Tuesday, although in a familiar range near $3,330 as traders remain wary of placing fresh positional bets ahead of the US Federal Reserve Minutes and the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium scheduled later this week.
Crypto Gainers Today: Altcoins AB, OKB, POL rise in a soft market
Altcoins such as AB, OKB, and POL formerly MATIC are emerging as top performers over the last 24 hours as the cryptocurrency market holds a softer stance. The technical outlook of the top performers remains mixed, as major resistances or bearish patterns loom.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.