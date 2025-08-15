FX option expiries for Aug 15 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1590 617m
- 1.1600 903m
- 1.1625 730m
- 1.1650 1.5b
- 1.1675 1.5b
- 1.1700 1.0b
- 1.1750 1.2b
- 1.1850 1.1b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 144.85 798m
- 145.00 1.0b
- 146.50 670m
- 147.00 592m
- 149.50 506m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3520 665m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8045 755m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6525 884m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3725 539m
- 1.3850 813m
- 1.3910 1.1b
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.1650, rebounds after losing nearly half a percentage point
EUR/USD retraces its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 1.1660 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar struggles amid rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in September.
GBP/USD strengthens to near 1.3550 as US Retail Sales data looms
The GBP/USD pair gathers to around 1.3545 during the early European session on Friday, bolstered by a weaker US Dollar. Additionally, the stronger-than-expected UK economic data underpins the Pound Sterling against the Greenback. Markets might turn cautious later on Friday as traders await the release of the US July Retail Sales report.
Gold recovers slightly after Thursday’s decline to two-week low; upside seems limited
Gold price edges higher as the strong US PPI-inspired USD rally lacks follow-through buying. Bets for an imminent Fed rate cut in September cap the USD and support the commodity. The upbeat market mood keeps the XAU/USD bulls on the defensive ahead of the US data.
Bitcoin steadies after record high, Ethereum and Ripple eye rebound
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple stabilized around their key support levels on Friday after dipping 4%, 4.26%, and 5.96%, respectively, the previous day. This price pullback in the top 3 cryptocurrencies came in after the US Producer Price Index data was released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.