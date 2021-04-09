FX option expiries for Apr 9 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1700 904m
- 1.1780 789m
- 1.1800 762m
- 1.1850 1.2b
- 1.1900 649m
- 1.2000 583m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 109.15 1.5b
- 109.35 415m
- 109.50 401m
- 109.75 632m
- 111.00 605m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7600/10 674m
- 0.7620 302m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2600 1.4b
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6950 1.2b
- 0.7050 521m
- AUD/JPY: AUD amounts
- 83.25 450m
