FX option expiries for Apr 19 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 108.50 565m
- 108.60/64 1.2b
- 110.00 1.2b
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7620 475m
- 0.7720/30 901m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2490 535m
- 1.2500/10 625m
- 1.2720 955m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8600 381m
- 0.8700 339m
