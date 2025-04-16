FX option expiries for Apr 16 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1200 1.9b
- 1.1300 722m
- 1.1400 707m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3000 440m
- 1.3150 629m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 141.00 730m
- 145.20 694m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8000 600m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6250 1.6b
- 0.6350 1.7b
- 0.6360 986m
- 0.6375 1b
- 0.6400 3.1b
- 0.6500 690m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3700 835m
- 1.4000 1.3b
- 1.4035 702m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5925 1b
- 0.5950 1.5b
- 0.6075 703m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8650 1.2b
