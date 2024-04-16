FX option expiries for Apr 16 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0610 492m
- 1.0620 495m
- 1.0650 801m
- 1.0670 1b
- 1.0700 1.3b
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 154.05 401m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9140 475m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 1.1b
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3700 691m
- 1.3715 471m
