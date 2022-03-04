FX markets in for bumpy ride over next three months – Reuters poll

“Currencies are in for a bumpy ride with already heightened volatility expected to increase over the next three months in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine,” per the latest Reuters poll conducted during February 28 to March03.
The analysts also forecast “more pain for the battered ruble,” the survey showed.
Key quotes
Volatility spiked on Wednesday to levels not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deutsche Bank.
That trend is expected to continue in the near term, with over 90% of respondents to an additional question in the Feb. 28-March 3 poll of currency strategists expecting volatility to either increase or increase significantly in the coming three months.
Median forecasts of over 60 respondents showed little change in analysts' expectations compared with the February poll, suggesting many forecasters have not yet worked out the wider FX market implications of armed conflict in Europe.
The yen and the franc are also forecast to trade slightly lower in a year, and commodity currencies to outshine them.
The Aussie dollar and Kiwi dollar are expected to gain over 2.3% and 6.0%, respectively, and the Canadian dollar over 2.5%.
Asked how low the rouble would fall to this month, 11 strategists returned a median of 125/$. Forecasts ranged from 120-150/$.
The lira was forecast to plunge another 20% in the next 12 months.
Also read: The Russian attack on Ukraine roils the financial markets –Traders move to the safety of US treasuries
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks fresh 2022 lows, 1.1020
EUR/USD drops to print a fresh low of 1.1020 on the news that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, a few kilometres from Enerhodar, has been attacked. The Plant spokesman says Russian troops have begun shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3350 amid Brexit hopes, eyes on Ukraine, US NFP
GBP/USD bears took a breather around 1.3345-50 amid Brexit optimism during early Friday morning in Asia. Even so, the cable pair remains on the back foot for the second consecutive week as the US dollar cheers cautious mood in the market, mainly due to the Ukraine-Russia standoff and chatters over the Fed’s 0.50% rate hike in March.
AUD/USD looks firmer above 0.7300 on upbeat Australia Trade Balance
The AUD/USD pair has witnessed a juggernaut rally in the first week of March. The major has overstepped its seven-week-old resistance at 0.7313 and is comfortably sustaining above the same. The pair has extended its gains on Thursday amid a strong performance by the Australian Trade Balance indicator.
Algorand presents buying opportunity before ALGO hits $1.25
Algorand price action is currently struggling to capitalize on last week’s rally. Despite last week’s candlestick closing in the red, it did print a bullish hammer reversal pattern after ALGO rallied more than 20% from the weekly lows.
The war is only a week old but there is plenty of time for the Fed and ECB to up their game
No sooner did we question whether the Fed chickens out at the policy meeting than Mr. Powell told Congress that while inflation is expected to drop over the course of the year, “we expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at our meeting later this month.”