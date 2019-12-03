Further rangebound expected around GBP/USD – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still expected to trade within the familiar broad range.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “GBP traded between 1.2897 and 1.2949 yesterday, narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 1.2885/1.2955. The underlying tone has firmed somewhat and this would likely translate into a test of 1.2980. For today, a sustained rise above this level is not expected (next resistance is at 1.3000 followed closely by last month’s top at 1.3012). Support is at 1.2920 but the stronger level is closer to 1.2900”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “Despite big moves in other major currency pairs, GBP traded in a relatively quiet manner yesterday and ended the day little changed. The price action offers no fresh clues and the outlook for GBP remains mixed. In other words, there is no change to our view wherein GBP ‘could trade sideways within a broad range for a while more’ (same view since last Tuesday, 26 Nov, spot at 1.2900). From here, a 1.2840/1.3012 range (narrowed from 1.2770/1.3012 previously) is likely enough to contain the movement in GBP, at least for the next few days. Looking forward, the current consolidation is likely to be resolved by GBP moving above last month’s peak at 1.3012”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises toward 1.30 amid favorable opinion poll, USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading at six-week highs close to 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations.
EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, nearing 1.11. Trump's tariffs on France and uncertainty about US-Sino relations is weighing on markets. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and ECB uncertainty are in the mix.
Forex Today: Trump's tariffs weigh on USD before meeting Boris, AUD surges, EUR rising
Global markets are concerned by President Donald Trump's intention to slap tariffs on French products, worth $2.4 billion, in response to France's digital tax. Other European may also be targeted.
Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery and fell back into the red zone on Tuesday, in response to the broad-based US dollar come back from weekly lows amid a bounce in the US Treasury yields.
USD/JPY: Trade war fears boost the JPY
US President Trump keeps menacing several countries with tariffs. Equities extend their collapse, Wall Street set to open at almost a one-month lows. USD/JPY pressuring 108.80 support, room to extend its decline toward the 108.00 level.