For all those who thought it wouldn't turn out so badly and had recently traded the dollar stronger for it, Friday brought a rude awakening: The latest US jobs report showed that employment growth has dramatically slowed down. It wasn't the July figure, which at 73k was still just within the range of expectations captured by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, that was shocking, but rather the revisions of the previous two months that knocked everyone off their chairs. Roughly 260k fewer jobs were created in May and June than originally reported. Employment growth was thus as weak as during the pandemic. As the 'cherry on top', there was also a rising unemployment rate, which almost caused another negative surprise. The interest rate cut in September, which had been priced out after the Fed meeting, is now back on the table. Consequently, all gains of the US dollar against the euro since the Fed meeting evaporated in one go, Commerzbank's Head of FX and Commodity Research Thu Lan Nguyen notes.
BLS reports from now on are likely to be viewed with skepticism
"But US President Trump wouldn't be who he is if he didn't add more fuel to the fire: He abruptly fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the office responsible for labor market statistics. The 'TACO' ('Trump always chickens out') narrative, and thus another USD-supporting argument, collapses with this step. For those who thought that Trump might reconsider his tariff strategy once the negative impacts on the US economy became visible, are now being proven wrong. Instead of facing reality, the US president apparently prefers sweeping the problem under the rug, i.e. 'What the investor doesn't know won't hurt him'."
"However, Trump is likely to achieve the exact opposite. After all, he made no secret of why he fired the head of the BLS. Any successor to her position must now fear a similar fate if they don't deliver better data. Any statistics that the BLS reports from now on, especially if they paint a positive picture of the US economy, are likely to be viewed with great skepticism. Weak data, on the other hand, will be taken all the more seriously. As a result, the US dollar is likely to react asymmetrically to BLS data in the future, gaining little on good data and coming under greater pressure on weak data."
"But as if all these weren't bad enough news for the US currency, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler announced on Friday her premature resignation from the Fed board. Her term was set to end in January. Kugler's departure is highly likely to pave the way for the new future Fed Chair, unless he or she is chosen from the current members of the FOMC. In any case, who Trump will nominate as Kugler's successor will serve as an important indication of how strongly the president intends to influence the Federal Reserve. I would not bet on anything positive for the dollar coming from this either."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1550 after EU Investor Confidence data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and declines to the 1.1550 area on Monday. The data from the Euro Area showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence declined to -3.7 in August from 4.5% in July. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebounds after NFP-inspired slide, further weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD holds below 1.3300 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD holds its pullback below 1.3300 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar shakes off some of the weak US NFP data-led losses, keeping the pair under check, despite a slight improvement in risk sentiment. US data and Fedspeak remain on tap ahead of the BoE decision due later in the week.
Gold price keeps the red amid mildly positive USD; downside remains cushioned
Gold price maintains its offered tone through the first half of the European session though it lacks follow-through selling and remains close to a one-week high touched earlier this Monday. The US Dollar kicks off the new week on a positive note and reverses a part of Friday's slump.
BTC recovers above $114,000 despite heavy ETF outflows, rising uncertainty
Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading above $114,000 at the time of writing on Monday, after correcting nearly 5% the previous week. Despite the rebound, market sentiment remains fragile as spot Bitcoin ETFs record the largest outflows since mid-April.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.