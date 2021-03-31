French President Macron: Nationwide lockdown for at least one month to begin Saturday

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that they will be imposing a nationwide lockdown for at least one month starting on Saturday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"No region in mainland France is currently out of harm's way regarding COVID virus."

"44% of people in French intensive care units with COVID are below 65 years of age."

"New measures needed for months ahead."

"We are in a delicate situation."

"People will be allowed some domestic travel during this Easter holiday weekend."

Market reaction

This announcement doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.18% on the day at 1.1735.