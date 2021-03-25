French President Macron: Coming weeks will be tough

French President Emmanuel Macron followed the footsteps of European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and Germany’s Angela Merkel while speaking at the sidelines of the European Council during late Thursday, early Friday for Asia.

Although statements like, “new activity restrictions coming as days and weeks ahead” were the gravest, "We were right not to confine in January" and “end the naivety”, could placate the listeners.

French leader Macron also promises vaccines to all by the end of summer while relying on the EU President Von der Leyen’s push to AstraZeneca.

FX implications

Following the news, S&P 500 Futures drops to -0.15% even as Wall Street benchmarks closed with mild gains on Thursday. However, EUR/USD is yet to respond but stays pressured around November 12, 2020 low.

