French Pres. Macron: France will send experts to investigate attack on Saudi oil facilities

French President Macron is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that France will send experts to investigate the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

In a telephonic conversation with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, Macron had expressed his country's readiness to participate with international experts investigating the source of the attacks.

Meanwhile, Saudi Defence Ministry will hold a press conference later today at 1430 GMT to report the evidence of Iran's involvement in the Aramco attacks.

Both crude benchmarks are trading firmer so far this Wednesday, reversing a part of the 6% slump seen on Tuesday.